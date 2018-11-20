Gunman Ambushes Man in Upper Darby

A man was ambushed and nearly murdered when a gunman shot him, as he fished for a cigarette. The victim and suspect have no connection but the police are hoping the public can help identify the perpetrator.

Police are searching for a gunman who ambushed and shot a man shortly after he left a bar in Upper Darby.

The victim had just left the Sabor Latino restaurant early Monday morning and was helping his girlfriend get inside their car on the 7000 block of Terminal Square. As the man started searching for a cigarette inside the vehicle, a gunman suddenly approached him and opened fire.

“He shot almost at point blank range,” Upper Darby Police Chief Michael Chitwood said. “The bullet goes into his left arm, out his left arm, into his back.”

Surveillance video captured both the incident and the suspect.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is in guarded condition. Police say the gunman and victim have no apparent connection. They continue to investigate.

“There’s too many bad guys with too many guns,” Chitwood said.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Upper Darby Police.