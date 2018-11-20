Gunman Ambushes Man in Upper Darby - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Gunman Ambushes Man in Upper Darby

“He shot almost at point blank range,” Upper Darby Police Chief Michael Chitwood said. “The bullet goes into his left arm, out his left arm, into his back.”

By David Chang and Deanna Durante

Published 54 minutes ago

    Police are searching for a gunman who ambushed and shot a man shortly after he left a bar in Upper Darby.

    The victim had just left the Sabor Latino restaurant early Monday morning and was helping his girlfriend get inside their car on the 7000 block of Terminal Square. As the man started searching for a cigarette inside the vehicle, a gunman suddenly approached him and opened fire.

    Surveillance video captured both the incident and the suspect.

    The victim was taken to the hospital where he is in guarded condition. Police say the gunman and victim have no apparent connection. They continue to investigate.

    “There’s too many bad guys with too many guns,” Chitwood said.
    If you have any information on the shooting, please call Upper Darby Police.

    A surveillance photo of the suspect. See the full-sized photo here.

      

