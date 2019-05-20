University of Pennsylvania Graduates Its 263rd Class

Graduates march into the University of Pennsylvania's 260th Commencement at Franklin Field on May 16, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The University of Pennsylvania is graduating its latest class during the Ivy League school’s 263rd Commencement ceremony Monday.

The ceremony at University City’s Franklin Field begins around 10:15 a.m. following the student procession. You can watch the ceremony streamed live on this page.

Public interest attorney, author and The Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson will deliver the commencement address and receive an honorary degree.

Others set to receive honorary diplomas include New Jersey rock icon Jon Bon Jovi, animal scientist Temple Grandin and former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar (posthumously).