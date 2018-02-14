University of Delaware Student Robbed at Gunpoint

A University of Delaware student was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

The 21-year-old student was in a parking lot near the Thomas McKean Residence Hall on the Laird Campus around 2:40 a.m. when he was approached by two men. One of the men pointed a semiautomatic handgun at the student while the second man tackled him to the ground.

The student’s wallet fell out of his pocket and one of the suspects picked it up while the other demanded he hand over his cellphone. The student gave the suspects his cellphone and they fled the scene in an older model gold or tan Chrysler sedan.

The student was not injured during the incident.

Police did not release a detailed description of the suspects but say one of the men is about 5-foot-10 with an average build and a long beard while the other man is about 6-foot-4 with an average build. If you have any information on the incident, call University of Delaware Police at 302-831-2222.