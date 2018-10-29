What to Know Khory Spruill, 19, of Clinton, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault and criminal mischief.

Police say Spruill attacked a 77-year-old driver after the driver crashed into his family member who was walking in Newark, Delaware.

Spruill was a member of the University of Delaware football team.

Police arrested a University of Delaware football player accused of attacking a driver who crashed into his family member.

Khory Spruill, 19, of Clinton, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault and criminal mischief.

Police say the ordeal began Saturday shortly before 8 p.m. when Spruill’s family member, a 42-year-old woman, was crossing the roadway on South College Avenue in Newark, Delaware. As she was walking, she was struck by a vehicle. Police say she was not in a marked crosswalk.

After the crash, the driver, a 77-year-old man, exited the vehicle to check on the woman. Spruill allegedly attacked the driver and punched him in the head and face multiple times. He then struck and damaged the driver’s vehicle, police said.

Other bystanders helped the driver get back into his vehicle and the driver fled for his own safety, according to investigators.

Spruill’s family member was taken to an area hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries. The driver was later contacted by police and declined medical attention after suffering facial injuries from the alleged assault. He is not facing any charges, police said.

Police obtained a warrant for Spruill’s arrest. He turned himself in to Newark Police on Sunday, investigators said. He was later released on $6,500 unsecured bail.

Spruill was a member of the University of Delaware football team, the school confirmed.