An investigation is underway after a Delaware man accused members of a University of Delaware fraternity of calling him a homophobic slur, attacking him and breaking his leg during an off-campus day party.

Rancel Valdez told NBC10 he was attending a party hosted by a University of Delaware frat Friday. Valdez said he was waiting for a friend to come out of the bathroom when a frat brother walked up to him and told him to leave.

When Valdez told him he was waiting for his friend, the frat member allegedly called him a homophobic slur and pushed him from behind as he walked away.

"They were just being rude, telling me to leave, calling me names," Valdez said.

Valdez said more members of the frat began to attack him and ultimately broke his leg.

“I didn’t even look their way or nothing,” Valdez said. “They all just came to me.”

Valdez was treated at the hospital and told NBC10 he’ll miss work for the next month due to his injuries.

“He didn’t even do anything wrong that day,” said Erica Bundsehuh, who attended the party with Valdez. “I ran over. I’m trying to pull these kids off. Literally felt like it wasn’t stopping because they were getting pulled off and then someone else would just come over.”

Newark Police and the University of Delaware Police are investigating the incident.

“This kind of reprehensible behavior is not tolerated at the University of Delaware,” University of Delaware President Dennis Assanis said in a released statement. “We will take all appropriate measures in the student conduct process to ensure any offenders are held accountable for their actions.”

Police are not investigating the incident as a hate crime at this time. If you have any information on the incident, please call Newark Police at 302-366-7111.

