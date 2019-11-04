Report of Smoke in Cockpit Forces Flight Into Emergency Landing at NJ Airport - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Report of Smoke in Cockpit Forces Flight Into Emergency Landing at NJ Airport

Passengers on Flight 800 to Orlando reported a smell of smoke in the cabin

Published 44 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    United Flight to Orlando Makes Emergency Landing in Newark

    Chopper 4 was over the scene. (Published 4 hours ago)

    A United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Airport Monday morning after the crew reported the smell of smoke in the cockpit. 

    Data from FlightAware indicated the plane, United 800, which was headed to Orlando, was only airborne for about 13 minutes. 

    "The crew returned to Newark after it declared an emergency due to a report of smoke in the cockpit. No injuries were reported," the FAA said in a statement.

    Multiple passengers took to Twitter to complain they could smell the smoke as well. 

    "Flight @united had to make #emergency landing in Newark airport after it took off. The cabin smelled like smoke/gas before it took off. @united should give everyone a refund," passenger Anthony Reznik tweeted.

    Customer service representatives from United messaged a number of passengers via Twitter and asked them to reach out about the incident. The airline said in a statement it was working to get another plane to take the passengers to Orlando as quickly as possible.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices