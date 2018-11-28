Crews responded to an underground fire that led to power outages and street closures in Center City Wednesday evening.

The fire was reported in the area of 16th and Cherry streets around 6:30 p.m.

The fire caused street closures on 16th Street between the Ben Franklin Parkway and Race Street. More than 80 customers are without power.

The fire was reported in the area of 16th and Cherry streets around 6:30 p.m. Smoke and sparks could be seen coming from a manhole at the location.

Officials have not revealed the cause of the fire but say it's related to an underground piece of equipment.

A spokesman from PECO told NBC10 86 customers are without power and traffic lights are also out in the surrounding area. He also said 16th Street is closed between Ben Franklin Parkway and Race Street as crews investigate the issue and work to restore power.

No injuries have been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.