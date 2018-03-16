Have you ever left something behind during an Uber ride? The ride-hailing company recently shared their "Lost and Found Index" highlighting the most common, and least common things passengers leave behind.

The Common & Uncommon Things People Leave in Their Ubers in Philly

The ride-hailing company has announced its "Lost and Found index," giving us a look at the most common, most outrageous and most Eagles-themed items left behind by riders here in Philadelphia over the past 12 months.

10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items in Ubers in Philly

1. Phone

2. Wallet

3. Keys

4. Clothing

5. Bag

6. Glasses

7. Backpack

8. Vape

9. Money

10. Headphones

(Most of the common items are in line with national trends outside of money replacing ID in Philly's Top 10.)



Most Unique Items Forgotten in Ubers in Philly

1. Ariana Grande Body Mist

2. Bulletproof Vest

3. Harley Quinn Costume

4. Solar-Powered Lights

5. Tacos

6. Watermelon

7. And the following Eagles gear:





4 Beanies

Jersey (Reggie White's No. 92)

Foam Finger

Wristlet

Travel Mug

Set of Pins



