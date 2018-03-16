The Common & Uncommon Things People Leave Left Behind in Their Uber Ride in Philly - NBC 10 Philadelphia
The Common & Uncommon Things People Leave Left Behind in Their Uber Ride in Philly

By NBC10 Staff

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    Have you ever left something behind during an Uber ride? The ride-hailing company recently shared their "Lost and Found Index" highlighting the most common, and least common things passengers leave behind.

    Have you ever left something behind during an Uber ride?

    The ride-hailing company has announced its "Lost and Found index," giving us a look at the most common, most outrageous and most Eagles-themed items left behind by riders here in Philadelphia over the past 12 months.

    10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items in Ubers in Philly

    1. Phone

    2. Wallet

    3. Keys

    4. Clothing

    5. Bag

    6. Glasses

    7. Backpack

    8. Vape

    9. Money

    10. Headphones

    (Most of the common items are in line with national trends outside of money replacing ID in Philly's Top 10.)

    Most Unique Items Forgotten in Ubers in Philly

    1. Ariana Grande Body Mist

    2. Bulletproof Vest

    3. Harley Quinn Costume

    4. Solar-Powered Lights

    5. Tacos

    6. Watermelon

    7. And the following Eagles gear:


    • 4 Beanies
    • Jersey (Reggie White's No. 92)
    • Foam Finger
    • Wristlet
    • Travel Mug
    • Set of Pins


      

