Have you ever left something behind during an Uber ride?
The ride-hailing company has announced its "Lost and Found index," giving us a look at the most common, most outrageous and most Eagles-themed items left behind by riders here in Philadelphia over the past 12 months.
10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items in Ubers in Philly
1. Phone
2. Wallet
3. Keys
4. Clothing
5. Bag
6. Glasses
7. Backpack
8. Vape
9. Money
10. Headphones
(Most of the common items are in line with national trends outside of money replacing ID in Philly's Top 10.)
Most Unique Items Forgotten in Ubers in Philly
1. Ariana Grande Body Mist
2. Bulletproof Vest
3. Harley Quinn Costume
4. Solar-Powered Lights
5. Tacos
6. Watermelon
7. And the following Eagles gear:
- 4 Beanies
- Jersey (Reggie White's No. 92)
- Foam Finger
- Wristlet
- Travel Mug
- Set of Pins