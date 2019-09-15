An Uber driver is under arrest after police said he locked two women in his car during a ride in Chester County.

Zacharias Georgalis, 33, is charged with two counts of unlawful restraint and two counts of reckless endangerment after he locked the female passengers in the car and deviated from their route in the predawn hours of Friday, the West Chester Police Department said in a press release.

The two "visibly upset" women flagged down an officer around 2:45 a.m. Friday on the 300 block of Fassnaught Alley and said the Georgialis had repeatedly locked the doors as they tried to escape from his car, the WCPD said. They then pointed out his vehicle in the alley.

Georgialis, of Upper Darby, was arrested and placed in the Chester County Prison. His bail was set at $20,000.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.