A U.S. Marine from Pennsylvania is among four killed when their military helicopter crashed during a training exercise in California Tuesday.

Capt. Samuel A. Schultz, 28, of Huntington Valley, Pennsylvania, was one of two pilots operating the Sikorsky CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter when it went down at 2:35 p.m. about 15 miles outside of El Centro, California, according to the Marines. That's near the U.S.-Mexico border.



First Lt. Samuel D. Phillips, 27, of Pinehurst, North Carolina; Gunnery Sgt. Richard Holley, 33, of Dayton, Ohio; and Lance Cpl. Taylor J. Conrad, 24, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, were also killed in the crash.



The Marines said the men were taking part in training that involved aircraft landings in unimproved zones. They flew out of the Strategic Expeditionary Landing Field at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California.

All four Marines were assigned to the Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, MCAS Miramar.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The Super Stallion is the largest and heaviest helicopter operated by the U.S. Military. It's mostly used for cargo transport.

Schultz joined the Marine Corps in 2012. He previously served in Pensacola, Florida, Corpus Christi, Texas, and New River, North Carolina.

