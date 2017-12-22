The maker of UGG boots said a promo code for 60 percent off an online order was intended only for internal use. NBC10s Harry Hairston talked to two local women who say their orders were canceled over the invalid discount.

UGG posted a statement on its website explaining that the CAMPUSFREEFORALL code was released at an internal employee event and circulated to the public without authorization.

As a result, UGG said it cannot honor the deal, upsetting many customers.

Two women reached out to NBC10 after their online orders were canceled.

"Sixty percent was unbelievable, so I placed three separate orders," Debbie Kirk of Holland, Bucks County said.

"They put the order through, it started to process then shortly thereafter, I received an e-mail stating the order was canceled," Dawn Sorden from Glenside said.

Both women said they got emails from UGG after their orders were stopped saying in part, "The promo code intended for employees only was leaked outside of our organization without authorization and the code has since been deactivated."

"It's disheartening. They were Christmas presents," Kirk said.

Kirk and Sorden say UGG did offer them a 15 percent discount for their inconvenience.

According to the terms and conditions on its website, UGG reserves the right to correct any pricing errors, "Even after an order has been placed. We may change or update information without prior notice at any time. Consequently, we apologize for any inconvenience that such errors may produce."

UGG did not respond to NBC10's request for comment.