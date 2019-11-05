A teen was injured after a U-Haul van crashed into a diner in West Philadelphia, causing an explosion.

The van slammed into Mama's Diner on 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue at 4:33 p.m. on Tuesday. Fire officials told NBC10 the crash triggered an explosion at the building.

A 13-year-old pedestrian suffered an ankle injury during the incident. No other injuries have been reported.

Fire crews are at the scene assessing the damage. The windows of the diner appeared to have been blown out.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.