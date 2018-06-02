A man was hurt in a South Philadelphia crash following a possible police chase.



A vehicle t-boned another vehicle on Broad Street and Moyamensing Avenue Saturday afternoon. A 57-year-old man was taken to the hospital. Officials have not yet revealed his condition.

Police revealed few details on the incident. Witnesses told NBC10 one driver was traveling the wrong way on the road while being pursued by police. The suspect then crashed into another vehicle.

"It was a chase," Frank Criniti said. "He was riding on the road about 60 miles an hour coming off the Platt Bridge."

The victim who was injured was recovering from a recent heart attack prior to the crash, according to Criniti.

Witnesses say a suspect was taken into custody. Criniti also said he saw a girl run out of the suspect's vehicle after the crash. Police have not confirmed this however.



This story is developing. Check back for updates.

