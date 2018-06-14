Two people were killed after a small plane crashed in Springfield Township, New Jersey.

Two men killed when a small plane crashed in rural New Jersey Wednesday morning were flying an "angel flight" at the time, en route to help a medical patient, according to state police.

Robert Winner, 69, and Timothy Scannevin, 71, both of Burlington County, died in the crash in Springfield Township, state police said.

Winner, of Marlton, was piloting the twin-engine Hawker Beechcrafter 58 Baron, police said. He and Scannevin, of Southampton, were the only two on board at the time.

The flight plan apparently was to eventually pick up a patient at an out-of-state hospital for transport, according to police and published reports.

Plane Crashes in New Jersey, 2 Die

A deadly plane crash left a trail of debris in Burlington County, New Jersey, Wednesday morning. (Published Wednesday, June 13, 2018)

The plane disappeared from radar shortly after takeoff from South Jersey Regional Airport in Lumberton, which is about 10 miles southwest of the crash scene, authorities said. The plane was headed to Massachusetts.



The crash occurred in a field around 9:30 a.m. off Smithville-Jacksonville Road just north of Oxmead Road, Springfield Mayor Denis McDaniel said Wednesday.

It appeared the plane crashed on one side of Smithville Jacksonville Road, went across the and came in contact with trees over at least 200 feet before stopping.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash and may hold a press conference Thursday with more details.