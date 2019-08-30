Call them the surf ‘n turf bandits.

Two men in New Jersey are being sought by police after allegedly swiping more $1,000 in crab meat, steaks and fruit from a supermarket in Cape May County.

New Jersey State Police said in a Facebook post that the two suspects went to the ACME grocery store in Upper Township just before 10 p.m. on August 11. That’s where they allegedly gathered the pricey food and took off.

One of the suspects seen on security camera was a man in his 20s, about 6’0 with tattoos on his right forearm and upper left arm. He was wearing a black “Thug Life” tank top with black shorts, blue sneakers and a grey hat. According to police, he is also wanted by Egg Harbor police in connection to an ongoing investigation.

The second suspect is described as a man between 18 and 25 years old, with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a light grey shirt, dark grey shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698.