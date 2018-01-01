Two Injured in Crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

Two people were injured in a multi-car accident on Roosevelt Boulevard with one car ending up on its roof. One lane of traffic is now getting by after the northbound lanes were closed. First Alert Traffic Reporter Pamela Osborne is watching the scene live. Stay with NBC10 for updates. (Published 6 hours ago)

