The accident happened at the entrance to the center tube.

Thirty-two people were hurt when two buses collided at the Manhattan-side entrance of the center tube of the Lincoln Tunnel Friday, an accident that sent all but one of the dozens of victims to the hospital, FDNY officials said.

Port Authority says that one NJ Transit bus rear-ended another in the center tube just before 10 a.m. Eight of the 32 victims had serious injuries, but those were not believed to be life-threatening and the other injuries were minor.

According to NJ Transit, both buses originated out of New Jersey — one out of Wayne, the other out of Oradell.

One of the buses had 25 passengers on board, while there were 37 on board the other.

The buses are currently out of the tunnel and on the New York side, NJ Transit says.

Port Authority Police Department is investigating the incident, but says the Lincoln Tunnel is fully operational.