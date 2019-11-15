What to Know
We have you covered for free or affordable fun this weekend. And, it isn't too soon to get in the holiday spirit.
Get out and enjoy these events.
Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on.
Lights are beginning to twinkle in the area! Peddlers Village and Franklin Square turn on their holiday lights this weekend as the holiday season fast approaches. It’s also the last weekend of Terror Behind the Walls, which wraps up another scary season.
We’ve found the top free (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Nov. 15-17, in Philly and New Jersey.
What: Franklin Square Holiday Festival
Twinkling lights, holiday music, food, beer and hot chocolate fill this ongoing holiday festival. The switched has been turned on for the Electrical Spectacle Holiday Light Show presented by PECO that features more than 80,000 lights shimmering to holiday music.
Where: Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th Street, Philadelphia
When: Starting at 4:30 p.m. daily through Dec. 31
Cost: Free
What: Grand Illumination Celebration
This holiday fest kicks off when Santa turns on the holiday lights to officially begin the holiday season in Bucks County. Enjoy festive holiday lights, food, visits with Santa and plenty of shopping opportunities throughout the season.
Where: Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope
When: Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Tape Philadelphia: Enter to Cocoon
A sprawling public art installation using 21.5 miles of translucent tape at the Philadelphia Navy Yard opens this weekend. People can check out the art from afar or go inside (reservation needed).
Where: Philadelphia Navy Yard, 1701 Langley Ave, Philadelphia, PA
When: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., runs through Dec. 1.
Cost: Free to view, must make reservations to enter.
What: Deck the District Holiday Light Show
This first holiday season in the newly opened Fashion District Philadelphia. The 5-minute show, running every 30 minutes until close, features lights timed to holiday music, floating trees and decorations everywhere.
Where: Fashion District Philadelphia, 901 Market Street
When: Starting daily at 4 p.m. through Dec. 31
Cost: Free
What: Los Trompos & Look Up! Look in.
Get your last chance to check out art installations inside the Kimmel Center that allow guests to get inside a spinning top and to look up at aerial art.
Where: Commonwealth Plaza inside the Kimmel Center, 300 South Broad Street, Philadelphia
When: Ends Sunday
Cost: Free
What: The National Dog Show
Which dog will be best in show? The National Dog Show Presented by Purina gives you a chance to see the best show dogs compete. If you can't catch the show in person this weekend, it will air on NBC10 on Thanksgiving.
Where: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, PA
When: Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Tickets are $16 for adults and $7 for children ages 4 to 12. Kids 3 and under are free
What: The Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival
This over-a-weeklong film festival will spotlight Asian experiences and Asian filmmakers through Philadelphia.
Where: Various locations in Chinatown and Center City
When: Through Sunday
Cost: Varies
What: Gershman Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival
This annual event celebrates Jewish filmmakers and films about the Jewish experience. More than 30 films are featured this year.
Where: Various locations
When: through Nov. 23
Cost: Varies
What: Live at The District
The Fashion District Philadelphia is bringing some of the area's musical talents to Center City each Friday. This week Jodi Valentin takes the stage.
Where: The Cube at 9th and Market streets, Philadelphia
When: Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Blooms and Bamboo
This new exhibit brings bamboo art and bamboo installations to the conservatory.
Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.
When: through Sunday
Cost: Varies
What: Terror Behind the Walls
One of the country’s most popular Halloween attractions returns with more creepy zombies and ghosts that pop out as you explore the abandoned halls of this former penitentiary.
Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia
When: through Nov. 19 on select dates and times
Cost: Varies
What: Explore the New Penn Museum
This exhibit featuring a giant Egyptian Sphinx is celebrating its grand reopening this weekend with fun to be had for explorers of all ages.
Where: Penn Museum, 3260 South St, Philadelphia
When: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Tickets cost $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $10 dollars for children 7 and over and are free to younger children.
What: Dinosaurs Around the World
Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.
Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences
When: Through Jan. 20
Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission