20,000 Potholes Greet Philly Drivers

Your shocks and struts have been taking a beating this season, especially in Philadelphia. The Streets Department confirmed with NBC10 that crews have filled over 20,000 potholes since January 1, 2018.

The city and region have been battling through an early and brutal pothole season due to drastic and quick changes in weather. Just last week, NBC10 reported that the city repaired over 500 potholes alone on a three-mile stretch of Lincoln Drive in Northwest Philadelphia.

Frustration with the roads has been so bad, even Mayor Jim Kenney is responding to citizens about the issue on social media. On Wednesday, he acknowledged that “it’s been a particularly tough year” adding that he is working with City Council to budget $170 million “to get streets up to national standards in the long-term.”

Despite the large numbers of repairs already logged this season, Keisha McCarty-Skelton, spokeswoman for the Streets Department, says that crews are continuing to address potholes as they are reported aggressively. Residents can request pothole repairs by calling the city’s 3-1-1 call center.

Driver hopes for a smoother ride ahead may have to wait for a while. McCarty-Skelton warns motorists to be aware since improving temperatures and thawing roads will continue to prompt repairs and additional potholes.