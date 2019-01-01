The scene where Philadelphia's first murder of 2019 occurred, just 12 minutes into the new year.

A man was shot in the head and died in Philadelphia's Kensington's neighborhood about twelve minutes after midnight on New Year's Day.

It took less than a quarter-hour of 2019 for the city to suffer its first homicide of the year.

The victim was not identified. He was shot once in the head, police said. The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Tampa Street.

There was no motive that was immediately apparent.

In 2018, Philadelphia had 351 homicides, according to the Philadelphia police's website, the most since 2007.

The city's police chief has said that illegal drugs are fueling the deaths.