5-Vehicle Wreck Stops Traffic on Pennsylvania Turnpike's Northeast Extension

The crash has all southbound lanes blocked between Quakertown and Lansdale

By Dan Stamm

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    Waze

    A five-vehicle crash blocked all lanes of the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike heading south Friday morning.

    The wreck around milepost 34 just before 7:30 a.m. closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 476 between the Quakertown and Lansdale interchanges, Pennsylvania State Police said.

    Traffic backed up for 4 miles behind the crash. Waze reported the crash was adding more than 70 minutes to people's normal commute around 8:30 a.m.

    Police didn’t have any reports of injuries at this point.

    The turnpike warned drivers to avoid the highway. Route 309 could be used as an alternate to avoid the area.

    This story is developing and will be updated.

    Track all the latest traffic from around the region with our traffic map powered by Waze.

      

