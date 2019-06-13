NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Matt DeLucia is tracking crash-related slowdowns on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Blue Route and Interstate 95.

Separate crashes slowed traffic on two of the Philadelphia region’s busiest highways Thursday morning.

A dump truck crash left the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 276) closed near the Bensalem Interchange (351) before daybreak.

Drive times on the turnpike ballooned to more than one hour, 40 minutes longer than normal by 7:25 a.m., according to Waze. Drivers can get off the turnpike at southbound U.S. Route 1 then go on westbound State Route 132 to southbound State Route 611 to get back onto the highway at the Willow Grove Interchange (343).

Earlier, a jackknifed Walmart truck had the northbound Blue Route (Interstate 476) blocked past the Schuylkill Expressway (Interstate 76). That delay was nearly an hour as of 7:25 a.m. as only one lane got by.

Crashes also blocked lanes and slowed drivers on Interstate 95 in Bucks County and Northeast Philadelphia during the morning commute. So, pack your patience.

