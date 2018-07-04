The Tuckerton Fire Department captured the aftermath of a stolen boat crashing into a bulkhead on July 3, 2018.

A suspected boat thief wound up being captured while trying to hide after allegedly crashing the watercraft into a new bulkhead in New Jersey.

The Tuckerton Fire Department posted photos of the aftermath of the boating wreck at South Green Street Park late Tuesday night to Facebook.

The boat, which was stolen from nearby Little Egg Harbor, wound up mostly out of the water and on the bulkhead after crashing at a high rate of speed, firefighters said. The operator, however, was nowhere to be found.

West Tuckerton and Mystic Island Fire Company Marine Units joined Tuckerton firefighters in the search for the suspect, utilizing thermal imaging, Tuckerton firefighters said.

"Tuckerton and Little Egg Harbor police collared a man after he was spotted under the deck of abandoned house along South Green Street by West Tuckerton firefighters," Tuckerton firefighters said.

The bulkhead and boat were significantly damaged, firefighters said. No one was hurt.

The New Jersey State Police took over the investigation into the boat theft and crash. They charged Kevin Bacorn, of Manahawkin, with theft, criminal trespass and boating while intoxicated.

Bacorn, 32, was released pending his next court date. NBC10 was unable to immediately reach him by phone or social media.