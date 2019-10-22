Trump to Speak at Natural Gas Industry Conference in Pittsburgh, Causing Road, School Closings - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Trump to Speak at Natural Gas Industry Conference in Pittsburgh, Causing Road, School Closings

President Trump will speak at an annual natural gas industry conference in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

By Associated Press

Published 37 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Trump to Speak at Natural Gas Industry Conference in Pittsburgh, Causing Road, School Closings
    Tom Pennington/Getty Images
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a "Keep America Great" Campaign Rally at American Airlines Center on October 17, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.

    President Donald Trump's visit to Pittsburgh on Wednesday will close roads and a dozen schools.

    Police Chief Scott Schubert is advising residents and employees to leave early, work from home if they can and expect heavier than normal traffic.

    The president on Wednesday will speak at an annual natural gas industry conference.

    Road closures will begin at midnight Tuesday and continue throughout the day Wednesday. Trump's motorcade also is expected to disrupt traffic near Pittsburgh's airport.

    Streets will reopen on a staggered basis after Trump leaves.

    A dozen schools are closing because of the traffic disruptions and the city schools have canceled all athletic events.

    Trump was the first Republican presidential candidate since 1988 to win Pennsylvania, and the state is important to his re-election campaign.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices