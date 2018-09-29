What to Know President Trump will be coming to Philadelphia this Tuesday, speaking at the National Electrical Contractors Association's convention.

Protests have been planned in preparation for the President's arrival as well.

President Trump will come to Philadelphia Tuesday to speak to the National Electrical Contractors Association at their annual trade convention.

"President Trump will deliver remarks at the National Electrical Contractors Association Convention to an audience of 10,000 electrical contractors, electricians and apprentices from across the country," a White House official said.

The NECA convention began Sept. 28 and runs through Oct. 2 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. President Trump’s speech will highlight the final day of events, taking the stage in the afternoon. An exact time was not yet announced on Saturday.

"(The President) will highlight the Trump Administration’s commitment to workforce development and small business growth during his remarks," the White House official said.

NECA recently endorsed U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta in his challenge to incumbent Demcratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. The former mayor of Hazleton, outside Wilkes-Barre, and current congressman for Pennsylvania's 11th district is a Trump acolyte.

Barletta's anti-immigration policies while mayor of Hazleton early last decade made headlines nationally well before Trump began his "Build the Wall" rhetoric for strengthening security at the border with Mexico during the 2016 presidential race.

Trump visited Pennsylvania in early August to campaign with Barletta at a large rally in Wilkes-Barre. Barletta trails Casey by a large margin, according to polls released in August and in September.

Following President Trump’s speech, the rest of the day includes a talk given by former Eagles long snapper Jon Dorenbos, and concludes at 11 p.m. with a performance by classic rock band Foreigner.

Members of NECA aren’t the only ones awaiting the arrival of the President, however.

Protest rallies have already been planned throughout the city to greet President Trump with opposition and comments toward the recent events regarding that of the Brett Kavanaugh trial.

"We must give him the fitting un-welcome that he deserves," according to a group identifying themselves as Refuse Fascism Philly. "Trump and his whole regime are illegitimate because they are FASCIST, and they must be removed from power immediately."