At least one person was killed after a truck carrying watermelons overturned, causing part of its load to strike another vehicle on I-95 in Philadelphia near the Walt Whitman Bridge.

The commercial truck was traveling northbound on I-95 around 3 p.m. Saturday when it overturned at the Exit 19 ramp near Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia. Watermelons that the truck was carrying struck a nearby vehicle.

At least one person died in the crash. Officials have not yet revealed whether the victim was inside the truck or the other vehicle.

Two I-95 northbound lanes and the Exit 19 ramp are all closed due to the accident. Police continue to investigate.