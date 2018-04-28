1 Dead After Truck Carrying Watermelons Overturns and Load Strikes Another Vehicle - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

1 Dead After Truck Carrying Watermelons Overturns and Load Strikes Another Vehicle

The commercial truck was traveling northbound on I-95 around 3 p.m. Saturday when it overturned at the Exit 19 ramp near Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia.

By David Chang

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    1 Dead After Truck Carrying Watermelons Overturns and Load Strikes Another Vehicle
    PennDOT

    At least one person was killed after a truck carrying watermelons overturned, causing part of its load to strike another vehicle on I-95 in Philadelphia near the Walt Whitman Bridge.

    The commercial truck was traveling northbound on I-95 around 3 p.m. Saturday when it overturned at the Exit 19 ramp near Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia. Watermelons that the truck was carrying struck a nearby vehicle.

    At least one person died in the crash. Officials have not yet revealed whether the victim was inside the truck or the other vehicle.

    Two I-95 northbound lanes and the Exit 19 ramp are all closed due to the accident. Police continue to investigate.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices