Traffic map of the Port Richmond area Friday afternoon shows the impact of the ramp closure.

A truck driver was knocked unconscious by unknown fumes from a tanker he was driving Friday, leading to a hazmat situation that closed a major ramp off I-95.

The Allegheny off-ramp that leads from northbound I-95 in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section was closed Friday afternoon as crews worked to clean up the scene.

The shutdown has led to heavy traffic in the Port Richmond section, Philadelphia emergency officials Tweeted.

The driver was unconscious when fire crews arrived, according to a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Fire Department. He was sent to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition.

It's not clear yet what chemical caused the fumes. But the driver and two fire crew members had to go through decontamination procedures, the spokesperson said.

The members of the fire crew were not hospitalized.