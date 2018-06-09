Downed Pole Leads to Fire at Cape May Church

A downed utility pole led to a fire at a historic church in Cape May, New Jersey.

A truck was traveling on the 700 block of Franklin Street late Saturday morning when it caught a guide wire and pulled down a utility pole, according to the Cape May Fire Chief. The pole crashed onto the Allen African Methodist Episcopal Church on the 700 block of Franklin Street leading to a fire.

No one was injured in the fire but the building is not structurally stable and appears to be a total loss, according to the Cape May Fire Chief.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

