Gunman Shoots 3 Men in Philadelphia

Three men are fighting for their lives following a triple shooting in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

A 21-year-old man and two 28-year-old men were on the 5200 block of Kershaw Street around 2:30 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire.

The 21-year-old man was shot once in the chin, the 28-year-old man was shot in the lower right back and the other 28-year-old man was shot in the right leg.

All three victims were taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and all three are in critical condition. No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. Police have not released a description of any suspects.

