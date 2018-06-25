Gunman Shoots 2 Teen Girls, Teen Boy in Philadelphia

Three teens are recovering after they were struck in a triple shooting in North Philadelphia Sunday night.

An 18-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl as well as an 18-year-old man were on 18th and Jefferson streets around 9:40 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

The 18-year-old woman was grazed in the head, the 18-year-old man was shot three times in the abdomen and the 16-year-old girl was grazed in the right thigh.

The two teen girls are in stable condition while the male victim is in critical condition.

Police say it appears that the 18-year-old man was the gunman’s intended target though they continue to investigate.

Hundreds of people were attending a block party on 18th and Jefferson streets when the shooting took place. Organizers for the block party told NBC10 the shooting was not related to the event and that the gunman was outside of a packed courtyard.

