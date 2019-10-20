A gunman shot and killed a 2-year-old girl and injured her mother and a man at a home in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The unidentified suspect opened fire from outside a home on the 3300 block of North Water Street at 3:31 p.m., police said.

A 2-year-old girl inside the home was shot once in the back of the head while the girl's 24-year-old mother was shot once in the right side of the head and once in the back. A 33-year-old man inside the home was also shot once in the stomach.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:41 p.m. The child's mother and the man were both taken to Temple University Hospital. The man is in critical condition while the woman is stable.

No weapons have been recovered and an arrest has not been made.

The shooting occurred less than 24 hours after an 11-month-old child was shot four times while inside a car in North Philadelphia. That child remains in critical condition.

