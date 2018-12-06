What to Know Two men were killed and a third man was critically injured following an apparent gunfight inside a Frankford home, police said.

Police believe the two men who died were involved in a gunfight with the man who survived.

Two women, a baby and a 13-year-old boy were all inside the home during the shooting. None of them were hurt.

Two men were killed while a third is fighting for his life following an apparent shootout inside a home in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, police said.

The incident occurred inside a home on the 5100 block of Saul Street around 8 p.m.

A man in his 20s, another man in his 40s and a 31-year-old man were all involved in a gunfight inside the house, according to investigators.

Two women, a baby and a 13-year-old boy were also inside the home at the time, police said. The 13-year-old boy called police who responded to the scene.

When police arrived they found the 31-year-old man outside the home, armed with a gun and suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to investigators. The officers ordered the man to put his gun down. The man complied and was apprehended. Police took him to Temple University Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Police then entered the home and found the man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and the man in his 40s suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they found another gun inside the home and believe the two men who died were involved in a gunfight with the 31-year-old man who was critically injured.

The women, baby and 13-year-old boy were not hurt during the incident, according to police.

"It just tugs at your heart because now you've got a young kid who at minimum, seems to have lost his father and witnessed things that nobody should ever witness," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said.

Police have not yet released the names of any of the three men. They continue to investigate.