Trio of Penguin Chicks to Debut at Philadelphia Zoo
Trio of Penguin Chicks to Debut at Philadelphia Zoo

All three chicks were born at the zoo in April and May, so it's too soon to determine their sex

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 2 hours ago

    The public is invited to witness a trio of adorable additions waddle its way to the Philadelphia Zoo.

    The three Humboldt penguin chicks will make their Penguin Point debut during a Thursday morning weigh-in, zoo spokesperson Kory Aversa said.

    The public weigh-in will take place at 10:30 a.m., and after that the chicks will explore their exhibit until noon.

    All three chicks were born at the zoo in April and May, so it's too soon to determine their sex, Aversa said.

    Humboldt penguins are native to South America and listed as vulnerable in the wild by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), according to the Philadelphia Zoo.

    The primary threats to these "intensely social and gregarious" penguins include over-fishing, climate change and ocean acidification, according to the zoo.

      

