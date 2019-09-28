Police are looking for three men who they say mocked, slapped and shot at a disabled man as he washed one of their cars in Germantown. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police are looking for three attackers who they say mocked, slapped, pointed a gun at and then fired shots near a man with special needs in Germantown.

The trio attacked the 45-year-old victim Sept. 21 as he was washing one of their cars around 1:20 a.m. on the 300 block of West Chelten Avenue, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

As the victim washed the car, one of the men took out a gun and pointed it at his head as the other two watched and laughed, the police department said. They then repeatedly slapped the back of victim's head as he kept washing, and after a few minutes, the first man once again took out a gun and fired four shots near the victim.

The victim wasn't struck, but police later found evidence that at least 13 shots were fired from a 9 mm handgun.

The man who shot the gun is described as a black male with a medium brown complexion, between 30 and 40 years old. He was bald, sported a moustache and "pointy" goatee and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, dark pants and blue or purple Nike sneakers, according to the PPD.

The second attacker is a black male between 25 and 35 years old, with a medium complexion and build, police said. He had a light beard and was wearing a camouflage baseball hat, white long-sleeve shirt with an unknown logo, denim jeans and work boots.

The third man is described as a black male around 25-35 years old, with a stocky build, a beard and possible tattoos on the back of his right hand and left side of his neck. He was last seen wearing a dark Adidas baseball hat, dark Adidas pants and a denim jacket with white patches. It wasn't clear if he participated in the attack, but police said he stood by and laughed as it happened.

At least one of the suspects fled east on Chelten Avenue in a newer-model, black Dodge Charger, the PPD said.

Anyone who sees the suspects is asked to immediately call 911. People can also submit anonymous tips by dialing 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847).