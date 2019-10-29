No Trick! With Rain in the Forecast Communities Move Up Halloween Trick-or-Treating - NBC 10 Philadelphia
NCAA Votes to Allow Athletes to Cash in
No Trick! With Rain in the Forecast Communities Move Up Halloween Trick-or-Treating

With a 'tricky' Halloween forecast calling for rain, some communities have moved up trick-or-treating to Wednesday

By Dan Stamm

Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    Rain is the 'Trick' in the Halloween Forecast

    A damp Halloween is expected. Will there be lulls in the rain to get in treat-or-treating? NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz has the latest.

    (Published 27 minutes ago)

    It’s no trick in these South Jersey communities, Halloween is on the move.

    With rain expected to put a damper on trick-or-treating Thursday, at least two South Jersey towns have moved the annual tradition of doling out candy.

    In Hammonton, the town has moved door-to-door trick-or-treating to Wednesday night, citing the “safety of the children” as the top reason for the move.

    Costumed kids can now collect candy from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the town of about 14,000 residents, Hammonton announced on Facebook. Be sure to dress the kids up before they head out the door Wednesday as the Hammonton School District Halloween Parade was moved to 1:45 p.m.

    In Atlantic City, kids will also be collecting candy as day early as the Atlantic City Community Partners’ Trunk or Treat has been moved to 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday due to “faulty weather.” The event where people park their candy-filled cars takes place at various locations including Bader Field, Gardner’s Basin and Pop Lloyd Stadium.

    For Oct. 31 purists, the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing will be holding indoor trick-or-treating from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

    Other communities could decide to move their traditional Halloween trick-or-treating as well. If it moves in your town please let us know in the comments.

    Teal Pumpkin Project Encourages Safe Trick-Or-TreatingTeal Pumpkin Project Encourages Safe Trick-Or-Treating

    Taking part can help kids with food allergies can join in the Halloween fun. NBC's Sarah Dallof reports. Click here for a map of places where you can find non-food treats for Halloween.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

      

