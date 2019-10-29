A damp Halloween is expected. Will there be lulls in the rain to get in treat-or-treating? NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz has the latest.

Rain is the 'Trick' in the Halloween Forecast

What to Know With a 'tricky' Halloween forecast calling for rain, some communities have moved up trick-or-treating to Wednesday.

Hammonton is calling for children to trick of treat Wednesday. Atlantic City has moved its Trunk or Treat event to Wednesday evening.

It’s no trick in these South Jersey communities, Halloween is on the move.

With rain expected to put a damper on trick-or-treating Thursday, at least two South Jersey towns have moved the annual tradition of doling out candy.

In Hammonton, the town has moved door-to-door trick-or-treating to Wednesday night, citing the “safety of the children” as the top reason for the move.

Costumed kids can now collect candy from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the town of about 14,000 residents, Hammonton announced on Facebook. Be sure to dress the kids up before they head out the door Wednesday as the Hammonton School District Halloween Parade was moved to 1:45 p.m.

In Atlantic City, kids will also be collecting candy as day early as the Atlantic City Community Partners’ Trunk or Treat has been moved to 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday due to “faulty weather.” The event where people park their candy-filled cars takes place at various locations including Bader Field, Gardner’s Basin and Pop Lloyd Stadium.

For Oct. 31 purists, the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing will be holding indoor trick-or-treating from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Other communities could decide to move their traditional Halloween trick-or-treating as well. If it moves in your town please let us know in the comments.

