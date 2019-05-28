Second Mass Shooting in Trenton in Days Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Hurt - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Second Mass Shooting in Trenton in Days Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Hurt

Five are hurt, one is dead after gunfire erupts late Monday night along Trenton's Walnut Avenue

By Dan Stamm

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    1 Dies, 5 Hurt in 2nd Holiday Weekend Mass Shooting in Trenton

    Police in Trenton, New Jersey, say six people were shot overnight Monday, resulting in five injuries and one death. Over the weekend, 10 people in the city were shot when someone opened fire outside or a bar. Investigators haven't said if the mass shootings are connected.

    (Published 7 minutes ago)

    The Memorial Day Weekend that began with a mass shooting in Trenton, New Jersey, has ended with another mass shooting, this time leaving six shot, one dead.

    The gunfire erupted around 11:25 p.m. Monday night along the 100 block of Walnut Avenue in New Jersey’s capital city, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said.

    One person died at the hospital while five others were treated for gunshot wounds, investigators said.

    Trenton police weren’t sure if this shooting was in any way connected to an early Saturday drive-by shooting at a bar that left 10 people shot.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices