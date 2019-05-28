Police in Trenton, New Jersey, say six people were shot overnight Monday, resulting in five injuries and one death. Over the weekend, 10 people in the city were shot when someone opened fire outside or a bar. Investigators haven't said if the mass shootings are connected.

The Memorial Day Weekend that began with a mass shooting in Trenton, New Jersey, has ended with another mass shooting, this time leaving six shot, one dead.

The gunfire erupted around 11:25 p.m. Monday night along the 100 block of Walnut Avenue in New Jersey’s capital city, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said.

One person died at the hospital while five others were treated for gunshot wounds, investigators said.

Trenton police weren’t sure if this shooting was in any way connected to an early Saturday drive-by shooting at a bar that left 10 people shot.