The Memorial Day Weekend that began with a mass shooting in Trenton, New Jersey, has ended with another mass shooting, this time leaving six shot, one dead.
The gunfire erupted around 11:25 p.m. Monday night along the 100 block of Walnut Avenue in New Jersey’s capital city, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said.
One person died at the hospital while five others were treated for gunshot wounds, investigators said.
Trenton police weren’t sure if this shooting was in any way connected to an early Saturday drive-by shooting at a bar that left 10 people shot.