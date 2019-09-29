Police Shoot Armed Man in Trenton, Officials Say

Police shot an armed man in the head in Trenton, New Jersey, Sunday afternoon, investigators said.

The unidentified man was involved in a confrontation with Trenton Police on the 1900 block of Calhoun Street around 4 p.m. when at least one of the officers opened fire, according to a spokesperson with the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

The man was shot at least once in the head and taken to the Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

Investigators have not revealed what led to the shooting but said the man was armed with a weapon. Both Trenton Police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office notified the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office as the investigation continues.