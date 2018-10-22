Gunman Shoots Trenton Mom As She Answers Front Door of Home

A young mother is in the hospital fighting for her life after she answered the door of her home and was shot by a gunman while her two young children were inside. Trenton Police tell NBC10 the gunman took off running. They continue to investigate.

A Trenton mom is fighting for her life after she was shot in the chest as she answered the door while her two young children were inside her home.

The shooting occurred at a home on the 200 block of Home Street shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. The unidentified mother of two went to answer her door when a gunman opened fire.

Officials say at least ten bullets pierced the window of the home and shattered a glass front door. The woman was shot at least once in the chest and the gunman fled the scene. Neidra Daniels, a friend and neighbor of the victim, told NBC10 she thought the gunfire was entering her home at first.

“I told my daughter, ‘Get down! They shooting!’” Daniels said.

The young mother was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition. None of her children were hurt.

Police recovered at least a dozen bullet casings as evidence. Broken glass could be seen along the doorstep while bullet holes through the front window were spotted only a foot or two above a baby carriage outside the home.

Police have not yet determined whether the shooting was random or if the woman was targeted.

“She’s a kindhearted girl,” Daniels said. “I don’t know who would do something like that. Knowing her babies and stuff are in there.”

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Trenton Police.

