Woman Found Shot to Death in Car in Trenton

An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Trenton, New Jersey, early Sunday morning.

Police found Arkeyia Beal, 36, of Trenton, unresponsive inside a car at the intersection of Southard and Calhoun streets shortly after 4:30 a.m.

Investigators said her car had been shot multiple times and she had been shot at least once.

Beal was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have not yet revealed what led to the shooting or released information on any suspects.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Trenton Police.