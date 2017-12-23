Eagles fans will get a chance to cheer for Trent Cole one last time as the rusher calls it a career as a Bird.

Cole, 35, will sign a one day contract officially retire as an Eagle before Monday night’s game against the Oakland Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. The beloved defender will serve as an honorary captain for the game and be recognized during a first quarter break in action, the team announced Saturday.

The defensive end/linebacker made two Pro Bowls in his 10 seasons in Philadelphia after being selected in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati.

His 85.5 sacks trail only legend Reggie White in Eagles history. He is also second in team history with four double-digit sack seasons and third with 20 multi-sack games from 2005 to 2014. He was named to two Pro Bowls (2007 and 2009).

He also exhibited impressive durability with the Eagles, playing at least 14 games each season and appearing in all 16 games six times.

He spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.