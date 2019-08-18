Several people, including children, were injured after a lightning strike caused a tree to fall on a tent at a swim club in Lower Southampton, Pennsylvania, Sunday.

The incident occurred at the Dolphin Swim Club on the 200 block of West Bristol Road around 5 p.m. Officials told NBC10 lightning struck a tree as a severe storm hit Bucks County. The tree then fell on a large tent with people inside.

At least seven people, including children, were injured. A fire official said at least two people suffered serious head injuries while another suffered a serious back injury. The victims were taken to the St. Mary's Medical Center. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, according to officials.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

