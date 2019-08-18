At Least 7 Hurt After Lightning Strike Causes Tree to Fall on Tent With People Inside at Swim Club in Bucks County - NBC 10 Philadelphia
At Least 7 Hurt After Lightning Strike Causes Tree to Fall on Tent With People Inside at Swim Club in Bucks County

The incident occurred at the Dolphin Swim Club on the 200 block of West Bristol Road on Sunday

By David Chang

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    Several people, including children, were injured after a lightning strike caused a tree to fall on a tent at a swim club in Lower Southampton, Pennsylvania, Sunday.

    The incident occurred at the Dolphin Swim Club on the 200 block of West Bristol Road around 5 p.m. Officials told NBC10 lightning struck a tree as a severe storm hit Bucks County. The tree then fell on a large tent with people inside.

    At least seven people, including children, were injured. A fire official said at least two people suffered serious head injuries while another suffered a serious back injury. The victims were taken to the St. Mary's Medical Center. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, according to officials.

    This story is developing. Check back for updates.

      

