Flying with a furry companion? With Philadelphia International Airport's newest feature, owners don't have to worry about their pet having an untimely bathroom break.

A new Animal Relief Area is officially open near Gate D3 as the result of a 2016 regulation from the U.S Department of Transportation.

This law required that airport terminals provide animal service relief areas if they serve over 10,000 departing passengers each year. Since Philadelphia sees some 81,000 passengers daily, this is the first of multiple similar stations to pop up in the next few years.

"The permanent relief areas are intended to be helpful and provide a less stressful airport experience for travelers who may have their service animal or pet with them," Airport Chief Operating Officer Keith Brune said in a press release.

The 90 square foot addition includes a built in basin with plumbing for easy wash downs, a fire hydrant, doggie waste bags, a waste receptacle, hand washing station, and exterior waiting bench with outlets to charge your devices.

The airport plans to open one in Terminal E by the end of 2019 and others in Terminals A-West, B and C by 2020.