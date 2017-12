A storm system that will sweep across the eastern half of the United States Friday into Saturday will bring rain and pockets of snow and ice with it. A second system will swing through and bring wintry weather Christmas Eve Night into Christmas Day. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect, when, and the impacts.



See below for a day-by-day breakdown from the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team:

Cloudy skies and mild temperatures for the start to the busy holiday weekend but changes are coming.