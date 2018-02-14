A well-known travel writer and television host, Rick Steves, took time out of his adventures to stop in Dover, Delaware, and Princeton, New Jersey, to plug one of his long-running campaign, marijuana legalization. In this video, courtesy of WDEL in Delaware, Steves and state Rep. Helene Keeley talked about the efforts currently in Delaware.

Travel Writer, TV Host Rick Steves Visits Delaware, New Jersey to Push for Pot

Travel writer Rick Steves' next trip is happening far from Europe and is focused on helping people in New Jersey and Delaware get high.

The public TV host was to visit Dover, Delaware, and Princeton, New Jersey, Wednesday as part of a regional tour to advocate for legalizing and regulating marijuana. He's a board member of the marijuana law reform group NORML and a long-time supporter of overhauling drug laws.

Steves says adults in New Jersey deserve the "civil liberty" of enjoying marijuana use. His trip comes as Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy pushes for decriminalization and legalization in the state.

Eight states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana.

Steves operates Rick Steves' Europe, based in Washington state, producing guidebooks on European travel. He also hosts a public television series.

He is scheduled to make appearances in Maryland and Vermont as part of the effort as well