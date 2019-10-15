Transgender Man Attacked Inside Philly 7-Eleven, Police Say

Family members say a transgender man was attacked by two people when he wore a "Trans Lives Matter" shirt inside an Old City 7-Eleven store following Philadelphia's annual OutFest event. NBC10's Aaron Baskerville has the details.

Family members say a transgender man was attacked and beaten inside a 7-Eleven store in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood Sunday night.

The man’s two sisters, who did not want to be identified, told NBC10 their 30-year-old brother had stopped at the 7-Eleven on 3rd and Market streets around 9 p.m. after attending the city’s OutFest event. The women said their brother was wearing a “Trans Lives Matter” sweatshirt which may have caused two people to attack him.

Surveillance video from inside the store shows two people punching and fighting the man. Another video shows him being tossed to the ground. His sisters said he was repeatedly kicked in the head and punched.

“I’m very hurt that my brother is sitting very hurt with a broken jaw, eyes messed up and nobody helped him and I just want the people to get caught,” one of the sisters said.

The family said they reported the incident to police. NBC10 reached out to Philadelphia police to see if they were investigating. We have not yet heard back from them.

Outfest is an annual block party in Philadelphia celebrating the city’s LGBTQ+ history and community.