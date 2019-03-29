I-76 Shut Down as Truck Crashes, Spills Fuel

A fuel truck crash on the Schuylkill Expressway brought traffic to a halt Friday morning, forcing cars to divert off the roadway.

The crash on the westbound lanes of I-76, near Montgomery Drive, caused the truck to flip to its side and spill fuel onto the road. Traffic on westbound lanes was completely halted, and eastbound lanes slowed to a crawl.

The crash was expected to keep the expressway closed for a significant amount of time. Police were diverting westbound traffic off the Montgomery Drive exit.

Cars on the I-76 west on-ramp could be seen turning around and driving in the opposite direction to get out of the mess as police, firefighters and hazardous material crews worked to clean up the spill and right the overturned truck.

