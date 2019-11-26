Traffic Slows to Near Halt Due to Eakins Oval Closure

What to Know Drivers should avoid the area in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art during the Tuesday morning commute.

Eakins Oval in front of the Art Museum had an unannounced closure.

Traffic backed up on Kelly Drive and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

A traffic mess for drivers coming into Center City Philadelphia from the busy Kelly Drive Tuesday morning.

Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art was unexpectedly closed during the morning rush, causing congestion on the Kelly Drive and Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Thanksgiving parade preps are underway in the area.

Drivers coming in on the Kelly Drive were forced off the road at Fairmount Avenue. The drive time ballooned to about 30 minutes longer than normal, according to Waze.

Outbound traffic also backed up on the Parkway as cars trying to access Kelly Drive were forced onto Spring Garden Street, Pennsylvania Avenue and other roads.

Philadelphia police didn’t give a reason for the closure and it wasn’t part of the announced road restrictions for the upcoming Thanksgiving Day Parade.

By 9:30 a.m., delays had lessened but some slowdowns remained.

To avoid the area, stick with the Schuylkill Expressway (Interstate 76) and Vine Street Expressway (Interstate 676).