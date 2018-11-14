What to Know Two people were killed after two separate tractor trailer accidents on I-78 in Hamburg, Berks County Wednesday afternoon.

The crashes occurred at mile marker 28 and mile marker 33.4

The crashes also shut down I-78 in both directions.

At least two people were killed after two separate tractor trailer accidents on I-78 westbound in Hamburg, Berks County, late Wednesday afternoon.

Both crashes involved a tractor trailer and at least one other vehicle. One crash occurred at mile marker 28. The other crash happened at mile marker 33.4. During this crash, at least one of the vehicles caught fire.

Officials say at least two people were killed though they did not specify which accident resulted in the fatalities.

I-78 is currently shut down in both directions.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.