Tractor-Trailer Smashes Into NJ Discount Store, Ripping Off Huge Chunk of Building; 5 People Hurt - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Tractor-Trailer Smashes Into NJ Discount Store, Ripping Off Huge Chunk of Building; 5 People Hurt

The worst hurt was a cashier at the store; she took the hit from the truck and was taken to a hospital in critical condition

By Brian Thompson

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Chopper 4 Over Scene of Concrete Truck Crash Into NJ Store

    Debris littered the parking lot as authorities tried to assess the damage. Five people were hurt. This is raw video from Chopper 4. (Published 4 hours ago)

    Five people were hurt, one of them critically, when a tractor-trailer carrying cement careened into a discount store and deli in New Jersey Thursday, cops say. 

    Police say a 17-year-old girl had tried to turn left in front of the tractor-trailer, which was going the opposite way; the truck driver hit the brakes, hit the girl's car and then smashed into the Glory Market, ripping off a large chunk of its exterior. 

    A cashier at the market, a neighborhood fixture on Cedar Swamp Road in Jackson, was badly hurt; she took the hit of the truck, police say, and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The rest of the injuries are not thought to be serious.

    All victims were taken to a hospital. Chopper 4 showed an extensive emergency scene, with dozens of firefighters and other first responders crowding around the trailer. Buildings officials also appeared on hand to assess the structural integrity.

    Top News: Google Workers Walk Out Over Treatment of Women

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Google Employees Walk Out Over Sexual Misconduct Expose
    Niall Carson/AP

    It wasn't clear if either driver would receive a motor vehicle summons. The investigation is ongoing.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices