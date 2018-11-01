Debris littered the parking lot as authorities tried to assess the damage. Five people were hurt. This is raw video from Chopper 4. (Published 4 hours ago)

Five people were hurt, one of them critically, when a tractor-trailer carrying cement careened into a discount store and deli in New Jersey Thursday, cops say.

Police say a 17-year-old girl had tried to turn left in front of the tractor-trailer, which was going the opposite way; the truck driver hit the brakes, hit the girl's car and then smashed into the Glory Market, ripping off a large chunk of its exterior.

A cashier at the market, a neighborhood fixture on Cedar Swamp Road in Jackson, was badly hurt; she took the hit of the truck, police say, and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The rest of the injuries are not thought to be serious.

All victims were taken to a hospital. Chopper 4 showed an extensive emergency scene, with dozens of firefighters and other first responders crowding around the trailer. Buildings officials also appeared on hand to assess the structural integrity.

It wasn't clear if either driver would receive a motor vehicle summons. The investigation is ongoing.