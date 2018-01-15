Flatbed Truck Crashes Into Home in Pilesgrove

A flatbed truck crashed into a home in Pilesgrove Township, New Jersey monday. The homeowner and his daughter spoke with NBC10. NBC10's Erin Coleman has the details.

A flatbed truck slammed through a Salem County, New Jersey home Monday following a collision with another vehicle.



State Police say the truck was traveling on the 300 block of Lincoln Road in Pilesgrove Township around 2:45 p.m. when it was involved in a crash with a car. The impact caused the truck to crash into the living room of a nearby home.

"I heard a large bang and then I looked out my window because it caught my attention and I saw that truck driving through the field across the street and it didn't stop until it went into our neighbor's living room," said Bill Rice, a witness.

The homeowner, Steve Sulvetta, told NBC10 he rarely used the living room that the vehicle crashed into.

"I had a sofa, tables and chairs in there that I had never sat my backside on," he said.

Sulvetta and his wife were not hurt in the crash and are spending the night at a motel. The drivers of the truck and car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



"We saw the neighbors afterwards. They're fine. Nobody was hurt," Rice said. "They thought maybe a water heater had exploded but they're fine and we just hope that the driver and the other folks in the car are doing well also."

Rice said the driver of the car was medevaced while the driver of the truck was placed in an ambulance.

Officials continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

